Members of Littlehampton’s biggest run club clocked up hundreds of miles between them at events in the UK and abroad this April.

Members of Arunners who took part in events in April proudly show off their finishers’ shirts and medals

Nine ran the London Marathon while others took part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon, Manchester Marathon, Brighton Marathon and Worthing Half Marathon. Some went even further afield to cross the finish lines at Paris and Berlin Marathons while others successfully completed a gruelling 50 mile run along the South Downs Way from Worthing to Eastbourne.

Arunners is a local and inclusive Littlehampton based club with more than 100 members and welcomes runners of all abilities and ages. Members train locally every Wednesday but often seek out different locations to keep things interesting - especially true in the summer when the club hits the trails to explore the local countryside.

Ian Puttock, a member of the club since 2017, said: “What a fantastic month April was for the Arunners.

“Well done to everyone who took part in events, which followed weeks and weeks of hard training through the long, dark and cold winter months. And we know for all the people who crossed finish lines and picked up medals, many more of our members just run for fun and to enjoy the really friendly and social element of the club, meeting different people each week and enjoying time outside. They were also achieving great results with their running away from big organised events, which we know aren’t for everyone.

“After a month like April, we’re excited to see what May brings!”

Arunners will host its own race on Wednesday, June 7. This is an out and back course of about five miles along the sandy beach in Littlehampton, running on the sand and starting on the green near the coastguard tower at 7.30pm and heading east on the beach towards Worthing.

The juniors are not left out as the club provides a one mile race at 7pm for all ages up to 16, also starting and finishing on the green near the coastguard tower.

Sign up can be done on the Arunners website and all abilities welcomed. https://arunners.wildapricot.org/Beach-Run-23