Live coverage of planned protest in Crawley following peaceful demonstrations in Brighton and Hastings
A similar demonstration is taking place in Crawley this evening (August 9).
These planned protests follow the tragic events in Southport last week – and the subsequent public disorder that followed in towns and cities across the country.
LIVE: Planned protests in Sussex
Key Events
- Following public disorder across the county, there are planned protests in Sussex
- 'Peaceful protests' have taken place in Brighton and Hastings, while it has been reported that a protest is due to take place in Crawley
- Sussex Police have resources in place should any of these events turn violent
Standing up to racism
Several hundred people came together in Hastings town centre today (Saturday August 10) to make a peaceful stand against the riots that have caused chaos and fear across the country.
It happens just days after more than 300 people took to the streets on Wednesday night to counter anticipated far right action after Hastings appeared on a list of targets.
People carried placards saying ‘stand up to racism’ and ‘Hastings welcomes refugees’. A number of speakers included Hastings Council leader Julia Hilton.
Police update
We have tonight facilitated a peaceful protest in Crawley.
Police had a significant presence and there were no incidents of note.
Following a small anti-immigration protest at the location, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening or abusive behaviour contrary to the Public Order Act and remains in custody at this time.
Two further men were escorted away from the area by police and were issued with a Section 35 dispersal order.
We would like to thank the community for their support, engagement and providing information to help us keep people safe.
Incredibly proud
‘I am incredibly proud of Crawley tonight.’ That’s what one of the hundreds of peaceful protestors said to me as we walked amongst the demonstration in Crawley on Friday night. And you know what, I was very proud too.
Worthing man jailed for malicious communications ahead of Brighton protest
A Worthing man has been jailed for publishing malicious communications ahead of a planned event in Brighton on Wednesday (August 7), Sussex Police have reported.
Preparations for potential protest activity has included the monitoring and review of a huge amount of online information.
Police were made aware of a concerning social media post on Tuesday (August 6), which included a number of references to violent disorder linked to the proposed event on Wednesday.
'We are united' - Arif Syed, chairman of Broadfield mosque, speaks at the Crawley protest
Watch as anti-fascist protesters take to the streets of Crawley
Hundreds of protesters take to the streets of Crawley
Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of Crawley this evening (August 9).
Around 200 anti-fascist demonstrators had gathered in the city by 5pm.
Protesters have been reported chanting ‘Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here’ and ‘There are more of us than you, and we are black, white, Muslim and we're Jews’.
Iain Dickson, Crawley Green Party
“We’d like to have a lot of people here saying to the right-wing that you’re not welcome, you’re now wanted here.”
Iain Dickson, Green Party candidate for Crawley at the last general election, speaks amid the protest
Crawley Harvester closes early ahead of planned demonstrations
Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council
“The council does not and will not tolerate discrimination in any way, shape or form and continues to work with our partners including the police and Government to ensure this happens. Hate has no place in a modern society; tolerance does, and this is what we, as a council, promote and will continue to do so.”
County council leader issues statement as police 'remain fully prepared for any potential incidents'
The leader of West Sussex County Council has said ‘hate has no place in a modern society’ on a day when a protest is expected to take place in the county.
Details of a ‘Crawley protest’ emerged on social media earlier this week. ‘Peaceful’ protestors are reportedly set to gather in the town today (Friday, August 9).
A counter ‘unity rally’ was also being planned with the message: ‘Stop the far right, don’t let racists divide us’.