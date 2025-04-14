A27 closure: Live updates as major road near Chichester and Emsworth is shut following oil spill
The road is closed eastbound between the A259 near Emsworth and the A259 near Chichester.
National Highways said cooking oil was spilled across the road following an incident ‘involving a van and trailer which has crossed from one carriageway to the other’.
The incident is causing major delays to motorists, with National Highways advising people to re-route or delay their journeys.
We’ll provide updates here as and when we have them.
Key Events
Crash causes further delays
There has been a crash in Havant, near the start of the road closure. This is causing further delays on the A27 heading into Chichester.
AA Traffic News said: “Lane closed on exit ramp and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Eastbound at B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout). “
One lane reopens
The A27 remains closed eastbound between the A259 at Emsworth and the A259 at Chichester.
Lane one westbound has reopened, according to National Highways. Lane two remains closed.
Hampshire Police issue statement
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary has releasted a statement and has confirmed no one was injured in the incident.
“We were called at 4.41am with reports that a detached trailer was causing an obstruction on the A27 near Emsworth, and had spilled cooking oil into the road,” a spokesperson said.
“No one was injured. Police attended to assist with road closures and traffic management.
“The trailer has since been recovered and closures remain in place for clear up and reparation work.”
Closure remains in place
The A27 remains closed. Here’s the latest from National Highways South East.
What caused the incident?
An overturned vehicle has spilt oil across the carriageway.
National Highways said the incident involved a van and a trailer ‘which has crossed from one carriageway to the other’.
“The trailer contained cooking oil which has been spilt on to the road and will require specialist clean-up,” a National Highways spokesperson said.
'Severe' delays
Westbound traffic is currently facing delays of about 23 minutes.
AA Traffic News says: “Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays easing on Main Road Westbound between A259 (Old White Swan Roundabout) and A259 Havant Road.”
However, delays to eastbound traffic have reduced to about seven minutes.
Westbound diversion
National Highways has shared the diversion routes in place for motorists.
The diversion for those travelling westbound is as below:
Follow the route marked with a Hollow Triangle symbol on local road signs:
- Exit the A27 at the Fishbourne Roundabout on to the A259
- Follow the A259 westbound
- Continue on the A259 to the Emsworth Interchange and re-join the A27
Eastbound diversion
National Highways has shared the diversion routes in place for motorists.
The diversion for those travelling eastbound is as below:
Follow the route marked with a Hollow Diamond symbol on local road signs:
- Exit the A27 at the Emsworth Interchange
- Join the A259 eastbound
- Continue on the A259 to the Fishbourne Roundabout and re-join the A27
