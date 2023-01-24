Live wrestling double header in Worthing and Littlehampton in February

The Wrestling stars from the UK’s number one family show Kapow wrestling are heading to Worthing and Littlehampton for a February double header.The larger than life superstars return to The Northbrook Theatre in Worthing on Saturday February 11 following on from their sold out show back in September and a familiar face returns to the town as they bring The Wonderkid Jonny Storm with them In what promises one of the biggest shows of 2023.The ever popular Storm who is fast becoming a main feature on the Kapow roster headlines the evenings bill and features in the main event Championship match against current SWF champion The Bruiser. Another huge championship match will see the Kapow Champion Twitch take on The highflying Lionkid plus appearances from British Legend Kris Kay, Mjr Lee buff and will also include a Ladies tag team challenge.Then just two weeks later on Saturday February 25, Kapow will head back to The Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton when the star studded show features South coast Ghostbuster Dr Logan, The young wrestler of 2022 Billy Whizz, The Killer Clown Twitch, Kris Kay, Lionkid and tag team title contenders Dirty South.Both shows start at 7pm with doors opening at 630pm. Tickets can be purchased from kapowwrestling.co.uk or via Eventbrite and TicketSource.