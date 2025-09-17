Liza Pulman celebrates Barbra Streisand on the Guildford stage

Liza Pulman celebrates Barbra Streisand with a special show in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre on Monday, November 17 with a return to the venue on Friday, January 9.

She also plays GLive Guildford on Sunday, October 26 at 7.30pm.

“For me what is interesting is that Barbra Streisand has had such an incredible career and such a varied career. I started as an opera singer but I was born and brought up in old-fashioned theatre and my dad was a writer. I found my way to opera but I ended up coming back from opera to the kinds of things that I grew up on, and Streisand was such a big part of that. What I get out of her is that combination of all the things that I try to do as a performer. It's her ability to sing. She didn't train as an opera singer but she has such incredible control and such incredible breathing. But she is also a clown and also an actress, and one of the reasons I left opera was that I was more interested in the ability to stand on stage and sing in my own language and to deliver lyrics that make people laugh and make people cry and also just to tell stories.

“I have never met her but my mum met her. She read for the part of the mother in Yentl. Streisand wrote it and produced it and starred in it, and my mum read for her for about half an hour. She really, really liked Barbra Streisand. She said that she was really warm and helpful and she really put my mum at ease. She was very warm and very generous. Mum didn't get it. She was probably too young for the part and it was given to a slightly older actress but Barbra Streisand wrote her a handwritten letter saying that she was sorry that it hadn't worked out and that she really hoped that their paths would cross again in the future. You think just how consumed she was in the film and yet she found the time to do that. It was lovely.”

As for the show, Liza says: “I'm at great pains when I do the show to explain that it is not a tribute show in any way though obviously I pay enormous tribute to her. I don't try to be her or put on a curly wig. But I do sound like her, I think – probably because I've been so influenced by her over the years.

“In the show I've got a live band, six fantastic musicians that multi-task so much so that it sounds like there are 26! The music is a huge part of the evening. That's the heart of it but in between I tell stories about Streisand, about how she got her start and about her relationship with her mum and I also talk about my own relationship with my mother. My mum was not Jewish but my father was and she married into a really strong Jewish family so I think I understand that heritage and I think I understand that relationship.”

Liza did the show in the West End before Covid: “I did 2018 and 2019 and we did amazingly and then Covid changed everything. I had to think long and hard before doing it again but this is a show that means a huge amount to me. I have crafted it and I have written it and I get to sing this amazing repertoire. She's had such an enormous career that you can go from singing a song that was written in 1904 to singing a song that was written by Billy Joel in 1980. It is a wonderfully broad church of music that we offer.”