Loan sharks – what you need to know: Citizens Advice West Sussex

Read Citizens Advice in West Sussex's recent advice about Loan Shark is and what to do if you need help!

Loan sharks are lending money illegally. They are not regulated and not authorized to lend money.

A borrower may not know that loan sharks are lending money illegally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borrowing from loan sharks is often hidden by people as it is often the option of ‘last resort’ and people can feel embarrassed or ashamed.

Individuals are easily targeted through social media like WhatsApp or Facebook – all very accessible.

If you borrow from a loan shark you haven’t broken the law, the loan shark has.

Loan sharks are often very convincing and friendly but can also be threatening and intimidating.

Advice for clients worried about loan sharks: