Local Age UK launches brand new hub in the heart of Brighton

This Older People’s Day - October 1st - Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is opening a brand-new hub on Queens Road in central Brighton. The drop-in hub will be open on weekdays from 9.30am – 4pm and will provide a face-to-face space for older people to access information, advice and support, as well as services like nail cutting.

The hub is a one-stop venue for people to get information and advice on everything from finances and fitness to scams and socialising. Cost-of-living support will be a top priority and Age UK WSBH can offer benefits checks and warm homes advice to help people stay warm and well as winter approaches. The charity will also have an information leaflet library, workshops on key issues like financial planning and can help people get online, so they can digitally shop, bank or connect.

Earlier this year, Age UK WSBH was delighted to secure over £321,000 in a three-year National Lottery award from The National Lottery Community Fund. This funding, which acknowledges how vital Age UK WSBH services are within the community, has supported the charity’s ‘get connected’ work and allowed it to extend its Information and Advice service, which has a massive impact locally. Some of the Information & Advice team will now be based at the new hub and can see people in person. Last year the team changed lives across Sussex, with benefits checks and other support putting a combined total of more than £4 million into the pockets of eligible older people.

Qualitative research undertaken by Age UK WSBH recently, called Ageing Well in Brighton & Hove, demonstrated that local people didn’t always know where to turn to get advice and many preferred the personal touch of talking face-to-face. Age UK WSBH has acted on this, and chosen an easily accessible base, by the train station and bus routes, where customer service advisors can meet and greet people who walk-in off the street.

Age UK has a new hub on Queens Road in Brighton

Helen Rice, CEO at Age UK WSBH said “We can’t wait to get the doors open in our new hub, so people can drop-in and talk to us about what matters to them. They might be worried about money, their housing or health, or perhaps they’re lonely and want to find places in Brighton to meet new people. We know our support can change lives. We’ve always asked people to turn to us if they need help and that’s now easier than ever. We’re in the heart of the city and our door will be open. Please come along and see what we could do for you.”

The hub fits with Age UK WSBH’s aims of keeping people informed, independent, connected and healthy and the charity offers other specialist services locally like help at home, care at home and dementia services. Future plans for the hub, in 2025 and beyond, include looking at the possibility of offering additional practical services to work alongside the nail cutting service.

The new Age UK Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) address is: Ground Floor, 95 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3XE. People are very welcome to walk in from 9.30am – 4pm on weekdays. For further information, please call 0800 019 1310 or email [email protected]