Local Age UK launches new service to offer care, comfort and companionship at home

On November 4, Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is launching a new ‘Care at Home’ service in Brighton & Hove, which can offer personal care, practical support, comfort during ill health or bereavement, and companionship.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service runs weekdays between 9am – 5pm and can provide ad-hoc help with things like transport to medical appointments, as well as regular planned support, depending on individual needs.

The team at Age UK WSBH can step in to offer a range of assistance to make life easier. This includes helping with washing and dressing, offering medication reminders, day-to-day admin, lifts in the car to appointments or social events, preparing food, or shopping for essentials. The service is also ideal if family members need some respite, offering regular support, so carers can take a short break in the knowledge that their loved one is being well looked after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike some other care packages, the service is very flexible, meaning it can provide exactly what people need, when they need it, whether that’s a drop in to help with washing, or transport and company at a monthly hospital appointment. The charity is also ensuring that it’s a friendly service, with companionship built in. Staff will have the time to chat, rather than helping with practical things then rushing off to the next appointment.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove now offer Care at Home services

Charlie Rayner, Head of Dementia and Extra Care at Age UK WSBH said “Many older people prefer to stay independent in later life, but might need a bit of extra support at home. That’s where we can come in.

"Whether it’s everyday help, like personal care to stay clean and comfortable, or temporary support after an accident or illness, people can turn to us. We can also provide companionship and connection. Loneliness can be devastating, and we know that a regular chat with our kind, compassionate staff can make all the difference. If you think you or a family member might benefit from the new service, please get in touch.”

The price of the service will vary depending on individual requirements, but the charity aims to keep it as low as possible, with the aim of only covering costs, rather than making a profit. Anyone on a low income who needs this support is also urged to get in touch with Age UK WSBH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity can check individual’s benefit entitlements and ensure they are claiming everything they are eligible for. In the last year alone, Age UK WSBH has helped older people locally access more than £4.5million in extra income.

If you or someone you know could benefit from Care at Home Services, please call Age UK WSBH on 01903 792015, email [email protected], or drop into the Age UK WSBH hub at 95 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3XE (open 9.30am – 4pm weekdays).