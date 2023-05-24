Local builders merchants launch anti-tool theft partnership to help Eastbourne tradespeople

Local independent builders merchants have launched an anti-theft partnership to help protect local tradespeople from the terrible effects of tool theft.

Parker Building Supplies, Chandlers Building Supplies, Fairalls as well as Sussex Plumbing Supplies, have joined forces with specialist tool protection and insurance, ARMD, to help protect tradespeople against theft.

The builders merchants are also running anti-theft product workshops in the weeks ahead and, with the support of local police, sharing ‘best practice’ to help mitigate the risks of tool-theft crime.

With the latest data revealing that 78 percent of tradespeople have had their tools stolen at least once, the average cost of tool theft to each Eastbourne tradesperson comes in at £4,470.

The partnership with ARMD means that Parker Building Supplies, Chandlers Building Supplies, as well as Sussex Plumbing Supplies and Fairalls will benefit from ARMD’s all-in-one smart van alarm, tracker and dedicated insurance packages that proactively prevents theft and gets tradespeople back on the tools quickly should the worst happen.

Eastbourne’s Nick Needhan, branch manager at Parkers Building Supplies, on Moy Avenue, Eastbourne said: “We fully understand how detrimental it can be when members of the trades are victims of tool theft. Over the years many of our builder and plumber customers have been left devastated by this crime. This partnership with ARMD is launched to help. It allows us to offer an affordable product, supported by exclusive discounts for our customers, to help mitigate the risk.

Duncan Jackson, Chief Commercial Officer of ARMD said: “We are delighted to be working with Parker Building Suppliers, Sussex Plumbing Supplies and all the merchants owned by IBMG.

“Tool theft is the scourge of tradespeople and affects 78% of them. Together we are protecting their livelihoods with affordable solutions that help prevent theft and provide fast reimbursement if the worst happens.”

The recently launched ‘plug and play’ ARMD GUARD smart van alarm and tracker silently watches over tools and in the event of a break-in, the alarm triggers a phone call notification. This instant alert allows tradespeople to take immediate action by calling the police and catching thieves in the act while it locates and tracks the van, if it is stolen, with the inbuilt GPS.