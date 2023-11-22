Local business Zebedees raises £870 for St Wilfrids Hospice in Eastbourne

At the much anticipated staff party to celebrate 25 years of business, Zebedees held a raffle to raise the charitable donation.

To celebrate 25 years in business, Sussex based business Zebedees planned a series of events and promotions throughout the year, including a staff party at The View where a raffle held has raised £870 for St Wilfrids Hospice in Eastbourne.

Zebedees has produly been a trusted provider of nutritious and balanced meals for nurseries for 25 years. They are dedicated to promoting the well being of children through high-quality, healthy meals.

“Our commitment extends beyond the dining table, as we actively engage with our local communities and seek to make a positive impact in every way we can,” say Zebedees.

Zebedees deliver lunchtime meals to nurseries, created from scratch and freshly cooked each morning, arriving hot and ready to serve. Each morning chefs prepare hot lunches, which are then portioned up for each setting and transported in specialist temperature controlled boxes, which ensure that the meals retain their heat until service at lunchtime. They also offer a choice of hot or cold afternoon teas and other optional extras such as fruit boxes and salad boxes and meals for young babies from six months.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication of our incredible team, the trust of our valued customers, and the support of our partners. We are excited about the future and remain committed to delivering exceptional food experiences for the next 25 years and beyond," says Steve Parsons, co-founder of Zebedees.