Local charity will ‘Light Up Chichester’ for Dementia Awareness

Light Up Chichester is taking place on the evening of Monday 13th May, during Dementia Action Week, and lights across the city will turn blue and purple to represent Sage House. Confirmed to be taking part in the event so far are Chichester Fire Station, Chichester Cross, Library, Police Station, Assembly Rooms, emergency services, Metro House, Prebendal School, The Duke & Rye and St Pancras Church.

Local people will be encouraged to wear blue and purple in support and walk around the city to see each location lit up from 8:30pm. Additionally, a touching display to connect the generations will be created across the city, exhibiting Dementia Support flowers knitted by residents of local care homes coloured in by local school children in a colouring competition. The winner will receive a personal tour of Chichester Fire Station with their family and the chance to meet the crew.

Businesses in Chichester are being asked to get involved, to help shed light on the estimated 17,500 people living with dementia in West Sussex and help them access the vital support they deserve from Sage House.

Anton Mezzone, Station Manager at Chichester Fire Station said: “We are very proud to be joining forces with other members of the Chichester Dementia Alliance to light up Chichester. This is the first event of its kind in the city, and we hope it will raise awareness of dementia and help those affected get the support they need.

“As a fire and rescue service we work closely with people living with dementia in our communities and offer support through our Safe and Well Visits. This is a free service for vulnerable residents across West Sussex where we can arrange to visit your home and offer tailored advice on how to make it safer. We also have a free home fire safety check tool on our website.”

Sage House in Tangmere provides vital and life-changing support for families affected by dementia, including free, specialist advisors, known as Wayfinders, who help people understand how to deal with dementia, with or without a formal diagnosis.

Light Up Chichester is organised by the Chichester Dementia Alliance, a group of local organisations aiming to raise awareness of dementia locally. Members include Sage House Tangmere, Chichester Grange – Care UK, Enable, Home Instead, Hyde Housing, Chichester BID and Chichester Fire Service.

You can learn more about Light Up Chichester by visiting www.dementiasupport.org.uk/light-up-chichester