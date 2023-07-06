NationalWorldTV
Local community joins Horsham care home for food festival

A care home in Horsham welcomed the local community to taste the world’s finest cuisine at a brand-new food festival.
By Sam BrownContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Mark’s Lane, got mouths watering when it opened its doors to local people for a brand-new food and music festival.

The fun-filled festival came as Skylark House celebrated Care Home Open Week, a national initiative that encourages care homes to open their doors and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

The special event saw guests invited to dance along to live entertainment from local band, aptly named the Courgettes, who performed famous songs from throughout the decades alongside the Zucchini Sisters.

Residents at Skylark House celebrate their first festivalResidents at Skylark House celebrate their first festival
Guests enjoyed a traditional summer barbecue, which had been prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

Dorota Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, commented: “We loved welcoming the local community to join in the festival celebrations here at Skylark House.

“Care Home Open Week offered the perfect opportunity to get together with loved ones to enjoy a celebration of live music. We hope everyone who attended had a great time and we can’t wait to strike a chord with residents and the wider community as we plan our next event.”

