Local company presents cheque to Hastings Lifeboat
TE Hastings were delighted to be able to present a cheque for £800 to Hastings Lifeboat recently.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The money will be spent on their training room.
Throughout 2023, TE Hastings held a number of events, including selling sweets and Christmas dinners, to raise money for Hastings Lifeboat.
Two TE representatives went down to the Lifeboat Station on Valentines Day to present the cheque to the crew.
The fantastic crew gave them a very warm welcome and a tour of the lifeboat.
TE were very proud to discover that connectors used in the lifeboat engine were made at our Hastings site!