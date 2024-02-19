BREAKING

Local company presents cheque to Hastings Lifeboat

TE Hastings were delighted to be able to present a cheque for £800 to Hastings Lifeboat recently.
By Marianne KingContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT
The money will be spent on their training room.

Throughout 2023, TE Hastings held a number of events, including selling sweets and Christmas dinners, to raise money for Hastings Lifeboat.

Two TE representatives went down to the Lifeboat Station on Valentines Day to present the cheque to the crew.

The fantastic crew gave them a very warm welcome and a tour of the lifeboat.

TE were very proud to discover that connectors used in the lifeboat engine were made at our Hastings site!

