Local company presents cheque to Hastings Lifeboat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The money will be spent on their training room.

Throughout 2023, TE Hastings held a number of events, including selling sweets and Christmas dinners, to raise money for Hastings Lifeboat.

Two TE representatives went down to the Lifeboat Station on Valentines Day to present the cheque to the crew.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fantastic crew gave them a very warm welcome and a tour of the lifeboat.