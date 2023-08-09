Local heroes are celebrated in Polegate

Nathan Dunbar hosted the awards evening which was attended by Deputy Lieutenant Mr Tim Cobb representing the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Richard Bickersteth the High Sheriff of East Sussex, County Cllr Stephen Shing, District Cllr Oi Lin Shing and Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar.
The award ceremonies took place at Sycamore Grove Care Home and were supported by John Dobson who sponsored the trophies given out to each winner.
As part of the award ceremonies Nathan presented a representative of both Holding Space and Eastbourne Lifeboats a cheque to the value of £397.46 each totalling £794.92 which was the total amount raised from the recent Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival and Community Summer Fun Day.
There were seven different awards presented to local heroes which were nominated by local residents and the winners are as follows:
Volunteer of the Year – Sue Barber
Fundraiser of the Year – Stephen Kelly
Young Volunteer of the Year – Alex Creasy
Teacher of the Year – Jade Dicerbo
Support Worker of the Year – Jane Williams
Community Champion of the Year – Rachel Keen
Sporting Champion of the Year – Nick Underdown