Local live-in care provider combats loneliness in Worthing

Local live-in care provider Promedica24 West Sussex has partnered with The Glamour Club for the sixth consecutive year to host a Valentine’s Day themed event to help people struggling with loneliness in the region.

The Glamour Club hosts vintage and themed events on Saturday afternoons every other month. The events bring local people together, with the mission of eradicating loneliness caused by social isolation. The events, which last from 12pm until 3pm, provide the opportunity for attendees to have a great night out during the day.

The theme for the event was All You Need is Love and was hosted at St Stephen’s Church in Worthing. The event had a full turnout of 60 people and guests enjoyed afternoon tea, freshly made sandwiches and a selection of cakes, all in a room filled with heart shaped decorations. Attendees also had the chance to dance to live entertainment from Sussex-based singing group Sweetheart Melodies, who entertained the guests with vintage music.

Since the first event in 2018, The Glamour Club has garnered recognition from high-profile figures, including Tim Loughton MP, the Mayors of Worthing, and the Worthing Town Cryer, Bob Smytherman, who was also in attendance at the latest event.

Tickets for each event cost £10 and can be bought from The Glamour Club website. The events are open for everyone to attend, as the Glamour Club is both disability confident and dementia friendly, with all volunteers being dementia trained. The next Glamour Club event will be held on Saturday 27th April and the theme is Springtime Swing with Big Bonnets & Big Hats.

Jo White-Smith, Franchise Partner at Promedica24 West Sussex, commented: “Volunteering within our community is at the heart of our work with Promedica24 in West Sussex, and we are glad to have been able to actively volunteer at every Glamour Club event. Its impact within the community is profound and many friendships have been formed, with regular attendees now considering it a second home.

“Live-in care plays a crucial role in supporting individuals to engage with organisations like the Glamour Club. Our approach to care focuses on fostering a trusting relationship between carers and the people they support, creating an environment where individuals feel supported, understood, and encouraged to participate in community activities such as The Glamour Club.”

Chris White-Smith, Franchise Partner at Promedica24 West Sussex, commented: “As live-in care providers, we have seen first-hand how loneliness can affect the people we care for, many of whom are living alone and therefore at risk of feeling lonely. The Glamour Club is so important because its events provide a great opportunity for people to dress up, dance, and connect with others. It was great to see so many smiling faces at this event, and we are already looking forward to the next one!