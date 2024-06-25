Local Man running the UK in 30 Days
Local man Matthew Mulhern is currently running from John O’Groats to Lands End in 30 days. He is half way at the moment, having run on average 30 miles a day for 15 days straight.
Matt from Eastbourne is running the challenge completely solo and unsupported with just his heavy backpack and one man tent. With a few bnb stays in between also.
So far he has raised £1748 for the Running Charity, an independent charity harnessing the power of running to support young people who are experiencing homelessness or manage complex needs. His goal is £2000 and he is due to finish in Lands End on the 6th July.
People can follow his journey on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_theunemployedplodder_?igsh=YnZ2M2w1Y3R1M2Jx
or Strava https://strava.app.link/MobQl6ntDKb
