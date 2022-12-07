Local MP visits Worth School

Worth School was delighted to welcome Jeremy Quin MP to give a fascinating talk to students last Friday.Mr Quin, Conservative MP for Horsham since 2015, was appointed Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office in October, having previously served as Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire at the Home Office between September and October.He was at Worth last week as the latest guest speaker in the Spencer Lecture Series, which is part of the school’s enrichment programme. The series of talks are for Sixth Form students and Year 11 scholars, providing them with thought-provoking, scholarly, creative, philosophical, political, technological or social enriching information.