Local Opticians Join Forces to Continue the T. H. Collison Legacy

Two independent opticians in Brighton have merged their practices in efforts to continue the legacy of Thomas H. Collison and care for the eyes of the community.

Following the passing of former owner, Brian Collison, T. H. Collison Opticians have joined forces with Eyesite Opticians and will now both trade from Eyesite on North Street.

The family-run practice has formed strong relationships within the community during the 60 years that they have been established and have moved to Eyesite to ensure that patients receive the same quality of care from a likeminded, patient-focused independent.

Eyesite Brighton practice team

All patient records from T. H. Collison Opticians, including contact lens details and supply, will be safely and confidentially transferred to the new premises at Eyesite Opticians.

Managing Director of Eyesite, Jim Green, said: “We have a close working relationship with the team at T. H. Collison Opticians and so this is an exciting opportunity to combine two practices who really value offering a personalised service.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the dedicated and loyal patients of the T. H. Collison practice and we can guarantee their welcome will be a warm one.”

With the new premises at Eyesite Opticians being less than a mile away, patients won’t have to travel far to take advantage of continued exceptional clinical care incorporating state-of-the-art technology including OCT and Optomap.

Jim added: “It’s really important to us that patients in the local community continue to receive the level of care that they are familiar with from incredible opticians such as T. H. Collison and we will always endeavour to uphold that legacy for patients that join us here at Eyesite.”

Eyesite Opticians in Brighton are continuing to provide exceptional customer service along with eye examinations, contact lenses, designer and personalised spectacles and sunglasses.