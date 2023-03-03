Local pubs in Crawley win backing from MP Henry Smith

Henry Smith MP has pledged support for the Long Live the Local campaign to help pubs and breweries in Crawley recover and thrive, joining over 170,000 members of the public who have signed the petition so far, including 250 in Crawley.

Henry Smith MP is backing local pubs in Crawley

The Crawley MP is calling on the Government to take action to reduce the burden of taxation on brewers and pubs. Businesses still recovering from the pandemic have been thrown headfirst into an energy crisis which, combined with ongoing inflation across supply chains, is having a devastating impact on brewers and pubs in communities throughout the UK.

Pubs and breweries in Crawley support 1,619 jobs and contribute £46 million to the local economy. With one in every three pounds spent in UK pubs going directly to the Treasury, British drinkers and pub goers are some of the most taxed in Europe, and this is hampering the recovery of our cherished locals and Britain`s brewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry said: “Crawley’s 38 pubs are at the heart of our community. Throughout the pandemic our pubs demonstrated great resilience and innovation, however the aftershock of the pandemic combined with the energy price and cost of living crises means many pubs remain at risk.

“I’m supporting the Long Live the Local campaign and calling on the Chancellor to consider reducing the burden of taxation on pubs and brewers.”

The Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, Emma McClarkin, said: “The Long Live the Local Campaign not only celebrates the important role pubs play in Britain but also seeks to remind people that we cannot take them for granted. That is why we are calling on the Government to invest in pubs and breweries through the reform of the unfair tax burden - specifically lower VAT & Business Rates for pubs and extending the freeze on beer duty. This will help pubs and brewers thrive in coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In turn, this growth will create more connected and vibrant communities, local investment and vital employment and ensures our rich pub and brewing heritage continues for future generations to enjoy.