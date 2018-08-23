Local students celebrate GCSE success at Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford

Students across Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford are picking up their GCSE results this morning (Thursday).

St Catherine’s College is celebrating a strong set of GCSE results and the Priory Road schools says there were improvements across every one of the headline English and mathematics measures, with commendable 6 per cent increases to the strong (grade 5+) pass rates in both subjects.

There was also strength in breadth with a pass rate of 90 per cent in RE, French, drama, PE and motor vehicle.

Acting headteacher Nigel Jewell said, “These results are just reward for the hard work and determination of students, staff and parents.

“Particular congratulations to Poppy Morgan, Samuel Lawrance, Beloved Akerejola, Charlotte Jerkins, Nadim Uddin, Anna Willmoth, Milly Dahmoune, Edward Garbett, Thomas Schrikker, Samuel Williams and Emily Wood who all achieved an impressive six or more grade 7s-9s.

At Causeway School headteacher Liza Leung said, “We are delighted with the achievements of our Year 11 students, who sat a higher number of mainly exam based papers with new and more challenging content across all subjects.

“We are so very proud of our students who have worked really hard and thoroughly deserve our congratulations.”

The school reports particularly successful results for triple science and geography, with 97 per cent of students passing in biology and 62 per cent passing in geography.

Ms Leung said, “The results for the challenging English and mathematics exams were very encouraging with 54 per cent of students attaining 9 to 4 grades in English and 51 per cent in maths.

“Students celebrating top grades include Jack Walker with a set of 10 9 to 7 grades, Ryan Hopkins and Cameron Southgate who achieved 10 8 to 6 grades. Jack was awarded the highest possible grade 9 for both chemistry and biology and Ryan achieved a grade 8 in six subjects.

“Other high flyers include Cerys James, Jamie Brito, Melissa Dolan, Jordan Hall, Holly James, George Phillips, Reece Swan-Allnutt and Ella Tucker who all achieved 10 GCSEs including grades 7 and 8.

At Cavendish School staff and governors are congratulating all Year 11 pupils for achieving what the Eldon Road school described as “our best ever results”.

More than 75 per cent of pupils achieved grades 9-4 in both English and maths with a strong performance across a wide range of subjects and the very strong progress pupils have made.

Headteacher Peter Marchant said, “We are extremely proud of the achievements of all our Year 11 pupils. Our results reflect the hard work and commitment of pupils, parents and staff. I am delighted we have once again achieved our best ever results. Early indications are that our results for a strong pass in English and maths will place us in the top 5 per cent of similar schools nationally.

“A large number of pupils have achieved very strong results but special congratulations go to Mia Gibbs, Archie Sage, Erin Banks and who achieved grades 7-9 in all of their GCSES.

“A large number of pupils made significant progress while at Cavendish School. A special mention should go to Daniel Waisman, Nisha Paul and Josef Stringfellow. ”

Gildredge House School is celebrating its first ever set of GCSE results.

Students achieved 66 per cent grade 5 (74 per cent grade 4) and above in English and 54 per cent grade 5 (75 per cent grade 4) and above in maths.

Students performed particularly well in the sciences with results in biology, chemistry and physics standing at 97 per cent, 95 per cent and 97 per cent grade 5 and above respectively.

Other top achievements were posted in drama, history and Latin.

Headteacher Stuart Reeves said, “We are all delighted with these results and they represent the hard work and dedication of our students and staff.”

Over at Ratton School headteacher Huxley Knox-Macaulay, said he was delighted with another excellent set of GCSE results at the Park Avenue school..

He said, “In a year of significant change with the new GCSE courses, we have seen a 20 per cent increase in the percentage of students achieving good passes in both English and maths. We also had 13 different subjects improve on an already strong set of exam outcomes from last year.

”We have made tremendous progress this year. These results are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our students and dedicated staff, combined with the fantastic support of our parents/carers.

“The following students achieved a large number of the highest GCSE grades including Rory Davis (12), Hope Kelly (12), Jane Scholes (12), Milly Jones (11), Benjamin Poole (11) and Jake Wheatley (11).

“There were also many other notable successes where our students made significant progress over their time with us. We wish all the outgoing Year 11 students the best of luck with future study and careers.”

At Seaford Head students are celebrating another set of what the school said was outstanding GCSE results.

Headteacher Bob Ellis said, “The results at the school have been impressive for a number of years and this group has taken academic achievement to new heights, with the proportion of students securing a grade 9 – 5 in both English and maths increasing by more than 5 per cent.

“Beneath the impressive headline figures are some outstanding individual successes: Zack Staniford secured nine top grades of grade 9/ A* while Isabelle Woodhouse secured eight grade 9/A*s and an A level in creative writing.

“These phenomenal GCSE results coming immediately after our best ever A level results and following the Ofsted outstanding judgment have rounded off a really special year for the school. It’s nothing less than our wonderful students deserve – and they have been supported by our fantastic staff at every step of the way. It really is a privilege to be part of this outstanding school community.”

At Eastbourne Academy principal Victoria Stevens said another impressive set of GCSE results cemented an outstanding year and rewarding the hard work of students, staff and parents.

She said, “Superb results in the basics at grade 4 and above with English at 75 per cent and mathematics at 54 per cent. Brilliant outcomes at this level also seen across a range of subjects, including triple science at 96 per cent, Spanish at 85 per cent, film studies 85 per cent, art 79 per cent, computer science, Portuguese, performing arts, physical education and photography all at 100 per cent.

“We are also delighted with the number of students who achieved the top grade 9 including some phenomenal individual student performances from Jamie Phillips, Anya Champagne, Emily Bull and Megan Hume to name but a few.

“While acknowledging the enormous achievements of the most able is very important, what gives me the greatest pleasure is the consistent progress that many of our students make irrespective of their ability or starting point. All of our students should take great pride in their achievements, knowing that their hard work, persistence and resilience has delivered good results that will serve them well in their future.”

Willingdon Community School is celebrating excellent achievement for the second year under the leadership of Emily Beer who said she was delighted, proud and recognises the diligence required to achieve this by our student body.

She said, “Students of all abilities achieved spectacular grades for example, 84 per cent achieved a grade 4 or above in English, reflecting the positive impact of the whole school drive on literacy.

“Students with special education needs achieved above national average which reflects the inclusive ethos at Willingdon Community School.

“Many students achieved exceptional performances, achieving 10 grade 9-7s (A/A*) including Sam Richardson, Eloise Waterman, Cleo Brown, Holly Brown, Nina Elliott and Katherine Whittle.

“A special mention to our head girl Charlotte Searle achieving three grades above her expected progress rate. Another notable success was the exceptional progress made by many including Jack Baily, Mervin Rachier and Matilda Tiffin, each of whom outperformed their target grades.

“The achievement in our optional subjects reflects the broad and balanced curriculum we continue to offer at Willingdon, with subjects such as art, PE, ethics and food technology all achieving way above the national average.

Hailsham Community College’s principal Phil Matthews also congratulated pupils.

He said, “I would like to congratulate all the students on their excellent results this year and I am delighted with the attainment and progress of our students.

“Subjects in which students performed particularly well include art, business, dance, design technology, drama, music, science, sport and textiles.

“We wish to commend the following students for their outstanding performance in achieving top grades in a wide range of subjects – Matthew Antony, Maddison Coomber, Andrew Gibson, Tatyana Master, Megan Peel, Megan Phillips, Holly Riggs, Libby Russell, Molly Shepherd and Max Stewart.

“Once again, this is a terrific testament to the support provided by staff and parents this year. Most of all, however, it reflects the commitment, dedication and hard work of our Year 11 students. We wish them every success in the future.”