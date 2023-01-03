Local traders encouraged to set up a pitch at Hailsham Street Market

Organisers of the Hailsham Street Market are encouraging local small businesses to give trading at the market a try in 2023, whether they are experienced traders or a first-time, budding entrepreneurs who would like to sell their wares to new customers.

Hailsham Street Market, Vicarage Field

Hailsham Street Market, organised by the Town Council, takes place in Vicarage Field on Saturdays from 8.30am to 1.30pm, and items on sale include selling locally produced items such as food, as well as and unique gifts, crafts, confectionery and more.

Some of the local producers operating at the market already sell goods in other local markets in the southeast.

The continuation of the Hailsham Street Market, which was launched in August 2013, is just one of many projects being carried out by the Town Council’s Communities Committee, aimed at improving retail opportunities locally and increasing footfall within the town.

"I’m delighted that Hailsham Street Market continues to operate," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira. "It goes without saying that we have seen some growth in terms of the number of new traders in 2022, which is good news."

"The acquisition of new stallholders is our main aim for 2023 and part of our work in terms of helping to boost the local economy. We're keen to support local businesses and give new traders the chance to sell their goods in the town centre at our street market."

"By supporting local producers, growers, suppliers and offering them the opportunity to sell locally - markets are an ideal way of showcasing the diverse range of products available in Hailsham and, as well as calling out for new traders to benefit from selling at the market, I’d encourage shoppers to come down to Vicarage Field on Saturdays and support independent trade.”

