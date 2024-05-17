Lodge Hill’s Enabling Project kicks off with a bang

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following completion of the sale of a small portion of land on the 23rd December 2023 Lodge Hill’s much needed enabling works have kicked off in earnest.

Already within the main building (Hardwick House) the outdated boilers have been replaced by new more efficient ones. Underway is the refurbishment and refitting of all the bathrooms. All baths have now been replaced by showers, which will reduce water consumption and help meet the water neutrality target set as a precondition of the land sale.

The remaining single glazed windows are being replaced by double glazed units. This, together with the fitting of proximity switches and the new boilers will help reduce both energy consumption and costs.

The Woodland Lodges are being reconfigured and refurbished to improve the facilities for carers and group leaders as well as making it easier for disability access.

Bathroom before refurbishment

Ensuring that visitors feel safe and secure during their visits has always been an important feature. To this end the boundary fencing is being repaired, or where needed replaced, and at the same time the CCTV, access, security and fire alarm systems are being improved and updated.

A tree survey was commissioned to ensure that the many wonderful trees on the site are safe and healthy. Unsafe, diseased, and non-native species are being removed. This will help improve the biodiversity of the estate for wildlife and for visitors’ enjoyment.

A much-needed programme of refurbishment and enhancement of the many popular outdoor activities offered by Lodge Hill has also begun.

The Archery range has been resurfaced with safety zones clearly marked out, new safety curtains fitted, and new archery equipment purchased.

Refurbished bathroom

The high demand Snotubing activity will soon benefit from new surfacing to allow the use of new larger two-person Ringo’s making the activity even more accessible.

Lodge Hill’s ever-popular Karting activity will be making a welcome comeback this year with new Karts and a refurbished track.

Finally, the old campsite is being cleared ready for the introduction of a major new exciting activity involving animals.