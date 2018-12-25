Log burner warning following Seaford house fire

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people to be careful what they keep near lit log burners.

It follows a house fire in Seaford.

Two fire engines were called out at 4.52pm on Sunday, December 23, to an address in the town’s Grosvenor Road.

Smoke was coming from the house and the building was smoke-logged.

Crews used breathing apparatus and one hose reel to put out the flames.

It’s believed that fir cones had been left on the top of a log burner and began to combust.

With homes full of Christmas decorations, the service is now urging people to check that they are not at risk of catching alight and that any items used to start open fires such as newspapers or kindling are kept well away from the fire.