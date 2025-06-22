Chichester’s art scene welcomes a new arrival with the opening of Julian Page Projects, a contemporary art gallery founded by London art dealer Julian Page.

Specialising in fine art prints, the new space takes residence at 12 Northgate, the former home of Candida Stevens Gallery, just beyond the city’s historic north walls.

The gallery opens with a group exhibition Prints Then/Prints Now 1965–2025, a survey of sixty years of printmaking, juxtaposing modern masters with a new generation of contemporary artists. The show, presented in two parts, offers “an illuminating lens on the evolution and enduring vitality of print.”

Part One: Prints Then / Prints Now runs from June 7-27, and Part Two: Prints Now/Prints Then runs from June 28-July 17.

Julian said: "This space allows us to present ambitious exhibitions and foster dialogue around the role of print in contemporary practice. I'm thrilled to be opening our doors in Chichester and to be part of its growing creative community."

Developed in collaboration with art consultant Holly Fox-Lee, the gallery promises a programme of thoughtful, high-quality exhibitions and artist-led projects.

Holly said: “The list of artists is both expansive and eclectic, featuring internationally celebrated names such as Frank Auerbach, Louise Bourgeois, Lucian Freud, David Hockney, Peter Doig, Paula Rego, and Ed Ruscha, alongside vital contemporary voices including Victoria Burge, Abigail Norris, Marcelle Hanselaar, Liorah Tchiprout, and James Rogers.

“Founded in London in 2008, Julian Page Projects has long championed print as a primary medium, working with museum clients including the British Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Te Papa, RISD Museum, and The Ashmolean, and collaborating closely with Bridget Riley’s Studio on international print sales. The gallery regularly participates in art fairs including the London Original Print Fair, British Art Fair, and London Art Fair. Julian Page, whose career in contemporary art spans over two decades, brings a discerning eye and a deep-rooted passion for printmaking to this new venture.

“Having relocated to Chichester with his family in 2021, the launch of Julian Page Projects reflects both a personal and professional commitment to the cultural life of the region.”

At the opening of the inaugural exhibition, Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller said: “I love seeing new ideas brought into the constituency—initiatives like this enrich our high streets and cultural identity. I wish Julian Page Projects every success and hope it becomes a valued fixture in Chichester for years to come."

Julian Page Projects, 12 Northgate, Chichester, PO19 1BA; www.julianpage.co.uk. Opening hours: Monday to Wednesday: by appointment; Thursday & Friday: 11am–4pm; Saturday: 11am–2pm; Sunday: closed.