London Concertante perform in Arundel Cathedral for first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London Concertante visit Arundel Cathedral for the first time for a candlelit performance of Bach’s violin concertos on Friday, May 9 at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are available from londonconcertante.com.

Artistic director Chris Grist said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be performing at Arundel Cathedral with this magical candlelit concert. The blend of a stunning cathedral setting, gentle candlelight and remarkable musicians – celebrating Bach’s prominent violin work – promises a truly unforgettable experience.”

“Set amidst the gentle glow of candlelight, the programme celebrates Bach’s concertos for violins, which even though not taking much place in Bach’s canon of work – he only wrote less than a handful of violin concertos – they are well loved and cherished with their fantastic melodies that prefigure traditional concerto sounds of the following century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The star soloist of the evening will be British violinist Mathilde Milwidsky, who has been performing as a soloist at leading concert halls such as Wigmore Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Flagey (Brussels), Kings Place, Cadogan Hall and St John’s Smith Square.

“Named a 2023 Classic FM Rising Star and One to Watch by Gramophone Magazine, Milwidsky was also the sole British violinist to be selected for the 2024 Queen Elisabeth Violin Competition. In 2019, she was awarded third prize and a special prize at the prestigious Windsor Festival International String Competition and in 2021 and 2022 Mathilde was invited to the Verbier Festival Academy on the Soloist & Chamber Music Programme, as one of only seven violinists chosen worldwide. As of September 2024, Mathilde is a professor of violin at the Royal College of Music, London.

“London Concertante is delighted to be coming to Arundel for the first time. Having captivated audiences for over three decades, the ensemble is frequently cited as the perfect orchestra for first-time concert-goers, reflecting its devotion to enriching the cultural landscape in every performance. The stage in the Cathedral will be illuminated by flickering candles, creating a truly special ambience.”