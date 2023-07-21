Long distance walker's UK coastline challenge takes in Hastings, Eastbourne and Brighton

Solo long distance walker Blue Wilson’s challenge in aid of marine conservation and cleaner seas brings her to East Sussex in the first week of August. She’ll be walking through Hastings on the August 3, Eastbourne on August 4 and Brighton & Hove on August 5 and 6.

My name is Blue. I’m a 49 year old woman and live in Selby, North Yorkshire and I am walking solo around the entire UK coastline. So far I have walked 1,918.47 miles in 111 days and have reached as far south as Oare Marshes in Kent and as far north as Portgower in Scotland in a continual line. I am taking on this challenge in stages due to other commitments and alternate sometimes between heading north from last most northerly point reached and heading south from last most southerly point reached in a continual line. I have also walked other long distance paths and conquered a fair few summits but am now focusing on this.

I am fundraising in aid of Surfers Against Sewage and Sea Changers, two marine conservation charities. So far I have raised £2,533 split between the two.

During my treks I have become increasingly aware of the perils endangering our oceans, marine life, coastal communities and climate. I have seen first hand some of the great work my chosen charities have done and I want to help by contributing as much as possible to their future projects.

Blue on the Isle of Sheppey

My challenge is completely self funded including all travel to and from start and finish points, accommodation, sustenance and kit. I use my weekends and annual leave off work to complete each stage.

I have recently got back from another eight day’s walking 157.9 more miles back up in a very sunny Scotland taking on some of the John O’Groats Trail along the way.

My next stint will be from the July 29 for eight and a half days continuing southwards from Oare Marshes, completing the Kent and East Sussex coasts and hopefully reaching Aldrington just west of Brighton by the 6th August before heading home again.

Every year I hope to complete as big a section as possible until successfully completing the entire UK coastline in an estimated five years.

Map showing some of Blue’s progress so far

I cross all rivers and estuaries by nearest bridge or path so often it’s a long walk inland. I’ll only use a boat to get to an island and even then only if not accessible by bridge or causeway.

I have seen and experienced some incredible things so far on my journey and made some amazing new connections with fellow coast walkers. All doing it in their own way and for their own reasons and/or fundraising.

The thing I have found most heartwarming is the support and utter kindness and generosity of friends, family and complete strangers (many of whom will see my fundraising top that I wear whilst walking and stop me to ask about my challenge and often donate money too which I always add to my Just Giving total).

I want to set a fundraising target of £4000 per year per chosen charity towards my final grand total aim of £20000 for each by the end of the full challenge. People can donate via my Just Giving page.

For further information on my challenge please go to: