Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex appointed as new patron of Brighton's Martlets Hospice

Andrew Blackman, who became the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex in 2021, has been appointed as the new patron of Brighton hospice charity Martlets

Claire Irving (Martlets Chief Executive Officer), Andrew Blackman (Lord-Lieutenant) and Juliet Smith (Martlets Chair of Board of trustees)

The Lord-Lieutenant’s appointment was announced after a tour of Martlets’ sites, including the inpatient unit, which is temporarily based at Maycroft Manor, Carden Avenue. He was also guided around the new building work, taking place at the Hospice site in Wayfield Avenue, Hove. He was accompanied on his tour by Juliet Smith who is a Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex and Chair of Martlets Board of Trustees and Claire Irving, Martlets CEO.

His visit also took in a tour of Martlets’ shop and warehouse on Old Shoreham Road. Throughout the day he was able to meet some of the charity’s staff and volunteers and find out more about Martlets’ work in providing life-changing hospice care to the communities of Brighton & Hove and the Deans and the Havens.

The Lord-Lieutenant will be Martlets’ sole patron and will work alongside their team of ambassadors, including actress Carol Harrison and Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim.

The Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex is a role appointed by the Monarch. He is the King’s representative in the county and his duties include looking after the Royal Family and Heads of State when they make any visits to East Sussex, as well as presenting honours on behalf of the Crown. His role covers the administrative boundaries of East Sussex County Council and Brighton and Hove City Council.

Claire Irving, Chief Executive Officer of Martlets said:“We are delighted to welcome Andrew as our new Patron and thank him for his support. This is a crucial time for Martlets as we complete our new hospice building, which will enable more people to access expert care and support as they face dying, death and bereavement.”

