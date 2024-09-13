Lord-Lieutenant visits Raystede's new terrapin sanctuary

East Sussex rescue and rehoming charity, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, was delighted to welcome HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman CStJ, to visit Project Terrapin, a new sanctuary for injured and unwanted terrapins.

He was introduced to some of the terrapins in the intake, isolation and training areas by Raystede supervisor, Vickie Gorst, and joined by Trustee, Ian Kerr, and Head of Education, Gemma Price, who explained about the poor welfare of terrapins and what Raystede is doing to help them and provide education about these fascinating animals.

He also met much-loved Raystede resident, Gregory Peck the turkey, and Fern, a 2-year-old lurcher, found as stray.

The Lord-Lieutenant first visited Raystede in May 2022 to celebrate Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, where he planted an English Oak tree as part of the celebrations. On this visit, he took the opportunity to view the tree.

Lord-Lieutenant with Raystede Supervisor, Vickie, meeting at terrapin

The Lord-Lieutenant said, “I was delighted to be back at Raystede, and to see the new Terrapin Sanctuary up and running and full of life. The number of terrapins already rescued and settled in to their new home shows what a vital and urgent need is being met by this facility. As Patron-in-Chief, I am proud that Raystede has identified that need, and acted in such a generous way to fill the gap in provision for these little-understood reptiles”

To find out more about Raystede’s Project Terrapin, please visit Project Terrapin - Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare.