According to Southern Rail, staff 'have been advised of a lorry colliding with a bridge' at Barnham.

"This means that trains will have to run at a reduced speed through the area," a Southern spokespersons said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You may be delayed by up to five minutes.

"You should continue to use your usual route through Barnham but you may need to leave extra time."

Have you read?: Railway service company to be scrapped at Chichester, Worthing and Brighton