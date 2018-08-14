Lorry collides with historic building in Lewes

The accident that caused road chaos in Lewes this morning (Tuesday, August 14) has been condemned by a local resident.

Campaigner Elizabeth Waters said the lorry involved was in collision with one of the historic buildings in the Conservation Area of Southover High Street.

She said: “The HGV hit The Old Forge.

“This narrow, winding, western part of the medieval Southover High Street, west of The Swan pub, has no weight or width restriction for HGVs.”

Mrs Waters launched a petition in July 2012, attracting hundreds of signatures in support of restricting HGVs along the road and along Kingston Road. But still nothing has been done, she said.

She continued: “I live diagonally opposite where this accident has happened. In addition, my wood and tiled porch opens directly onto the road and has been hit three times in the last two years.”

Motorists were advised to avoid the area this morning while East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service assisted with the safe removal of the lorry.

A spokesperson said three appliances were mobilised at 10.39am, including two crews from Brighton and the Technical Rescue Unit from Lewes.

“This followed reports that a lorry had made slight contact with the roof of a property, causing minor damage,” said the spokesperson. “No-one has been injured.”