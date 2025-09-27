Lost At Home is latest exhibition from Peter Messer at Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes

Lost At Home offers an exhibition from Peter Messer at the Star Brewery Gallery, Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes, BN7 1YJ (Saturday, September 27-Sunday October 5, open Tuesday-Sunday, 11am-4pm, closed Monday).

Gallery owner Neeta Pedersen said: “This is his fourth solo show at the Gallery. Over the years, Messer has participated in most of the Gallery’s Artwave Shows, as well as the very first opening show when the Star Brewery Gallery launched in 2020.

“His work continues to captivate audiences and inspire the local art scene, offering Gallery visitors a thoughtful and engaging experience.

“I am delighted to welcome Peter Messer back for another solo exhibition. Working with him over the years has been a privilege. His work consistently brings an imaginative and unique perspective, combining technical skill with deeply personal vision, and I am excited to be hosting this new collection.”

Reflecting on the show, Peter said: “Lost At Home is my latest exhibition at the Star Brewery Gallery since 2023 and sees a return to my immediate surroundings - so immediate, in some cases, as to exist solely within my head in the form of dreams, imaginings and barefaced fabrication. Other pieces are of fairly straightforward things I have seen and these are the paintings that sometimes seem strangest to me.

“My paintings are mostly on a domestic scale, resolutely figurative and, by implication, narrative. I paint in the historic medium of egg tempera which I prepare in the studio using egg yolk and raw pigment.

“I hope that these are intent and watchful paintings which, for all their quiet realism, demonstrate that the unseen exists and has properties. It seems that I work in a world sensed by many but frequently ignored or overlooked. I hope I can help to remind them.”

Neeta added: “This exhibition showcases Peter Messer’s distinctive style where his personal vision and mastery of egg tempera come together to create a collection of works that are both immediate and timeless. Visitors are invited into an intimate, immersive experience that reveals subtle layers and hidden narratives.”