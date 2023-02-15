Love Our Rother with environmental event coming to Rye

Love Our Rother is a day to celebrate theenvironment and show some love. This event is part of the Preventing Plastic Pollution project connecting land, rivers and sea. Come and ask about community volunteering, discover the Rother Catchment, investigate river and marine plastic pollution.

Love Our Rother, Rye, Saturday 18th February

The Love Our Rother event is this Saturday (February 18), and many different environmental and community groups will be bringing their love to Rye Community Centre between 10am and 2pm.

Short films from Sussex Underwater and Wallowbird will show some wonderful wildlife in our Sussex coastal water… and plastic pollution floating down our rivers to the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to join activities ranging from saving ‘wildlife’ from plastic litter and making beeswax wraps, to identifying plastic litter that has been picked from the banks of the River Rother.

Talks will include the United Nations Association Climate and Oceans, Sussex Dolphin Project, and Strandliners.

The day brings environmental groups together to show the amazing treasures (mermaid purses and more!) on our coastline and the plastic pollution around us.

It’s suitable for all ages and all inquisitive minds, all who want to have a chance to volunteer in the environment in the Rother, and all who may have community environmental projects they want to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers encourage everyone to show some love to their environment, not just on Valentine’s Day, but all year round. Let’s see what’s happening out there!

11.00 short film by Wallowbird showing Plastic, Rivers, Sea & Volunteers11:05 Andy Dinsdale (Strandliners) "Preventing Plastic Pollution in the Rother"11:15 Gonzalo Alvarez (Chair - United Nations Association Climate & Oceans) "Climate Cost of Plastics"13:00 short film showing marine life of Sussex coastal waters by Sussex Underwater13:05 Thea Taylor (Sussex Dolphin Project) "The work of the Sussex Dolphin Project"13:15 Andy Dinsdale (Strandliners) "Love Our Rother"

Displays and activities with Sussex Dolphin project, Sussex Underwater, Marine Conservation Society, South East Rivers Trust, Sussex Wildlife Trust, Rother District Council, Environment Agency, Rother Voluntary Action, Rother Environmental Group, Sussex Greenways, RSPCA Mallydams Wood, Rye Community Garden, Strandliners.