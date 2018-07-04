Love Supreme Festival returned to Brighton

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival was blessed by endless sunshine over the weekend for its sixth year.

Thousands of music fans gathered in Glynde Place, near Lewes, for the festival. More than 20,000 people attended.

Performers on Saturday included Elvis Costello and The Imposters, Level 42, Mr Jukes, Pharoah Sanders and the Portico Quartet.

Headliner Costello served up a strong 90-minute set from almost every part of his varied career.

The rousing finale of Oliver’s Army and What’s So Funny About Peace Love And Understanding had everyone up and dancing despite the heat.

Earth Wind and Fire took to the main stage on Sunday and those adding to the feast of sound included Steve Winwood in the big top and Moonchild in the arena.