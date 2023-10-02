Loxwood Bridge Club raise £2,200 for Halow
Loxwood Bridge Club held their annual Bridge Afternoon Tea Charity Event in aid of Halow, the charity nurturing independence and supporting young adults with learning disabilities and autism.
A total of £2,200 was raised through selling tickets and the raffle. 80 people enjoyed a competitive fun afternoon of bridge. The tea was delicious with sandwiches, scones, cakes and buns made by the wonderful volunteers that support the Bridge Club, served on three tier plates by the young adults from Halow that came to help and who were delightful.The Committee of the event would like to thank these incredible volunteers and also the amazing donors of the raffle.
The prizes were really generous and resulted in double the usual number of raffle tickets sold.
So a huge thank you from the Loxwood Bridge Club and Halow for the generous and kind support for this event.