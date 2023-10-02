Loxwood Bridge Club raise £2,200 for Halow

A total of £2,200 was raised through selling tickets and the raffle. 80 people enjoyed a competitive fun afternoon of bridge. The tea was delicious with sandwiches, scones, cakes and buns made by the wonderful volunteers that support the Bridge Club, served on three tier plates by the young adults from Halow that came to help and who were delightful.The Committee of the event would like to thank these incredible volunteers and also the amazing donors of the raffle.