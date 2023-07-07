Lydfords Care Home and Adult College for Rural East Sussex team up to offer bespoke courses

Lydfords Care Home and Acres are pleased to announce a new partnership to offer workshops at the care home in East Hoathly.

The partnership was developed by Rikki-Gene Bury, general manager of Lydfords Care Home, and Sam, HSA, who have been working with Emma and Dominique from Acres to tailor courses for residents in the home to enjoy as well as the local community.

Rikki said: “We are excited to be partnering with Acres Learning to offer these workshops to our residents. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to learn and grow, it’s never too late to discover a new passion. These workshops will provide our residents with a chance to explore their interests and make new friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to workshops for residents, Lydfords and Acres will also offer courses open to the local community. The first ‘Watercolour Painting Workshop’ will be taking place on Wednesday August 9 between 10am-4pm.

Submitted article

“We are committed to providing opportunities for learning and engagement for everyone in our community,” said Emma from Acres. “We believe that these courses will be a valuable resource for people of all ages. Lydfords is an amazing place and provides a lovely environment to spend time in and learn. We are very excited about the Watercolour workshop as the views are spectacular. We look forward to working closely with Sam and Rikki on this new venture.”