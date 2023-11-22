Lydfords Care Home is delivering lunch to say thank you to the local community

The care home wanted to let local organisations and healthcare professionals how appreciated they are and thought with the weather turning cold a nice warm lunch would be welcomed.

Home Services Advisor, Sam Harding and General Manger Rikki- Gene Bury have been delivering homemade soup and rolls to local surgeries, District Nurses and organisations including the Uckfield Volunteer Centre.

Rikki, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to those working and volunteering in the local community. Delivering a warm and nutritious lunch is a small gesture we can do to say thank you.”