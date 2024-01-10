BREAKING

Lydfords Care Home residents gets sewing with the Quilters Guild

Lydfords care home, in East Hoathly have started a new and exciting sewing club with Rachel Dee, East Sussex Rep for the Quilters Guild.
By Samantha Harding
Published 10th Jan 2024
Rachel came and ran the first sewing club at. Rachel and the residents at Lydfords have started making a quilt to be displayed in the home and are also making shopping bags to give to people in the local community.

Rachel brought along some of her finished pieces to show everyone.

The ladies also got to try a traditional 1940’s children’s sewing machine.

Making the quilt

General Manager Rikki Gene-Bury said: “We are all very excited about the new sewing club.

"So many of the ladies were seamstresses or made their own clothes.

"It was lovely for them to be able to use a sewing machine again and they thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon.

"We really go out of our way to ensure our residents still get to continue doing the things that are important to them.”