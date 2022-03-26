A serious collision, involving police cars, on the M23 northbound has resulted in a full closure of the carriageway between Junction 10 and 8 near Gatwick Airport

Police officers are conducting investigation work at the scene.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “London-bound traffic is being diverted by the solid black square diversion symbol and should exit the M23 at J10 and head eastbound onto the A264.

Police officers are investigating and three lanes on the M23 remain closed. Photo: Tasha Cane

"Follow the A264 until the junction with the A22 and turn north onto the A22. Continue on the A22 until the M25 J6 and join the M25 heading anti clockwise to J7 to rejoin the M23 northbound.

“Road users travelling northbound for London Gatwick Airport can exit at J10 and travel west on the A2011 to access the airport.

“The closures will remain in place for a number of hours.

“Please allow extra time for your journey.”

Police officers were among those injured after the collision. Photo: Tasha Cane

Severe delays of up to an hour have been reported on M23 northbound between J11 A23 (Pease Pottage) and J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley). The average speed is just five mph.

Additional heavy traffic has been reported at Burstow due to stalled truck on M23 southbound from Junction 8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Lanes one and two (of four) are closed.