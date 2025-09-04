Magical adventure in print - nearly ten years after author's passing

The writing of West Sussex author Victor Kloss lives on with the print publication of his first book nearly ten years after his death.

Elizabeth’s Legacy is the first volume in Victor’s action-packed Royal Institute of Magic series, perfect for fans of Percy Jackson and Skandar.

Victor self-published it in 2014; it wasn’t long before people discovered the book and he quickly established a devoted readership which he cherished hugely. And that readership gave him the confidence to keep writing with increasing success: the saga achieved more than 100,000 eBook downloads.

Sadly, in November 2016, Victor passed away at the age of 35, leaving behind his wife Tara and an infant daughter. Victor didn’t get the chance to complete the sixth and final instalment in his series, but determined to continue his legacy, Tara and Victor’s brother Darren worked with a ghost writer to finish it off for Victor’s loyal readers.

Now, for the first time, Victor’s Royal Institute of Magic series is being published in paperback. It is being released by Vinci Books, launching this September to bring Victor's fantastical world to an even bigger audience in print format. The relaunch starts with the first novel in the series. The others will follow every three months.

Victor was born in London in 1980, but the family moved to East Grinstead in 1985 where he lived until his passing, just shy of his 36th birthday. Victor and Tara were married in Virginia, where Tara now lives, but they enjoyed their married life in the East Grinstead area, and brother Darren lives nearby.

“He wrote as far as I know as a teenager,” Tara says. “He was a big reader of fantasy and during our marriage he started writing pretty religiously from about 2006. The first book was self-published in 2014 which was pretty unknown territory at the time. I don't think self-publishing was the thing then that it is now. It was a big leap of faith. He didn't know how it would do but the first book picked up quite a bit of traction and that gave him the confidence to continue the series.”

Darren, who lives in Forest Row, recalled: “We were big fantasy readers when we were children. We had read the Lord Of The Rings by the age of 12, and we were into all sorts of different fantasies. In our childhood we had that magical influence. He was also quite an adventurous person. We are only a year and a bit apart so we would do everything together and some of our earliest memories are playing in Ashurst Wood and West Hoathly and just going off and exploring.

“He was also very sporty. He was a good golfer. He was one of those people can do anything they put their mind to – but not with any bravado. He was just like that, and I think all of these things crept into the books. And there is a sense of humour and as well.”

As Tara says, the stories are a magical adventure between three friends: “Ben is the main character and they find themselves in a magical world that is parallel to our world in modern times. The magical world has the same sense of commerce and community that we have and all the recognisable shops but it is a magical world without the digital technology that we have. And I think the strongest underlying premise is that the magical abilities are accessible by all. Humans can learn to harness the power of magic.”

In the book, two years after his parents mysteriously vanished without a trace, Ben and best friend Charlie stumble across a cryptic letter that could finally hint to their whereabouts. But before Ben can find his parents, they must embark on a spellbinding adventure to locate the mysterious organisation behind the letter: the Royal Institute of Magic. Navigating a fantastical world where dragons roam and magic can be bought and sold, Ben begins to unravel an ancient family secret that might just hold the key to finding his parents, and perhaps even defeat an evil that has gripped this new world for centuries….

Darren recalls: “With the first book he would write three chapters and then give them to me and I would read them and give him feedback and then he would write the next three. He wrote the first book and sent it to some agents and he had a bit of back and forth with one agent but that didn't happen so I ended up writing to some self-published authors and one of them was kind enough to give us a lot of information about how he did his own and from that Victor decided to self-publish.”

Now, through Vinci Books, comes the paperback version.

The book has been published in hardback in Germany for almost a year now and has been a success, but this is the first time it’s been printed in physical format in the English language. The German audiobook has also won the Deutscher Hörbuchpreis 2025 (German Audiobook Prize) in the category Bestes Kinderhörbuch (Best Audiobook for Children).