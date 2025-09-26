Magician James Phelan offers The Man Who Was Magic - Horsham date

Award-winning magician James Phelan will take us into a world of wonder as he hits the road on his The Man Who Was Magic tour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dates coming up include Saturday, October 4, Capitol Theatre, Horsham; December 7, 8, 9, Brighton Komedia; Sunday, December 21, Southampton’s Hanger Farm; January 4 and 5, Brighton Komedia. Tickets on themanwhowasmagic.com.

This year’s show promises a visually rich, roaring-20s-inspired spectacle full of comedy, surprises and powerful, sleight-of-hand storytelling – huge production values while maintaining the intimacy with his audience that James has become known for.

Audiences will lap it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is an old saying about magic being the oldest and most timeless art form,” James says. “It goes back so far. There are hieroglyphics of people doing magic tricks that people still do today like balls and cups. I do think that different people get different things out of it but I think the thing that so many people love is that it is something that really transcends the normal boundaries. If you go to see a comic that you like, it might not be someone that my mum likes. Different sections of the community like different types of comedy but magic seems to be the one thing that appeals to everyone in exactly the same way. It creates a room where everyone feels like they are really part of what is happening.”

As for the attraction: “I think there are two things going on. Some people get from it the joy which is the joy of being tricked. It's the old thing of ‘He has got me! I didn't see that coming! How on earth is that possible!’ I guess it gives people a window into a world that they didn't know existed, that they were not aware of.”

But also there is a huge appeal for the sceptics, the people who love problem-solving and challenge themselves to work out just how James is doing it. James believes the pleasure is all the greater for them when they realise that they can’t.

“I have loved magic ever since I was tiny. I've always been surrounded by magic and I've always been watching magic. I have very vivid memories of certain things when I was younger. And I just love doing it in the theatre. I'm just old enough to remember that feeling of the magic and the wonder of just walking into a theatre. Theatre just feels like the ultimate, that feeling that it gives you, that sense of wonder and that sense of occasion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the 20s theme for the latest show: “It is the 20s in a very loose sense. I watched the Owen Wilson film called Midnight In Paris and it was such an interesting slow-paced film. The thing that was so interesting is that he is picked up by this old car in the middle of the night when he's having quite a discontented time and he finds himself in a room with great writers back in the 1920s. I was interested not so much in going back in time as just in the way it shines a light on that feeling and that style. I have read old magic books that talk about magic in the past and I think you just realise that nothing really ever changes. It is all still there, that style, that feeling. It's just a question of knowing where to look for it.”