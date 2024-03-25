Maidenbower School represents Crawley Town Community Foundation at annual Premier League Primary Stars tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With nine schools coming together from across the southeast to enjoy an action-packed day of football.

After a great performance in the group stage, the girls did not progress any further into the tournament, however they represented the Foundation brilliantly from start to finish, with the hosts finishing victorious as they celebrated a penalty shoot-out win over Southampton.

​Other clubs also attending on the day to take part in what turned out to be an amazing event included Reading, Wycombe, Portsmouth and Bournemouth and a great time was had by all.

Goal celebration (Photo: Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation)

​The winners of the tournament will now go on to represent the southeast at the national final.

​We were very fortunate to have a special visitor from first–team star Madison Haley, who came to watch the tournament and answer any questions the girls had – they also had the chance to see the Premier League trophy.

​We would like to extend our thanks to the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation for a great day, and Maidenbower school for all their commitment to the Premier League Primary Stars programme and the Foundation.

​The Foundation offers this excellent Premier League programme in Crawley Schools which uses the League's brand to inspire children to get engaged with education and sport.

Group picture of participants (Photo: Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation)

The Premier League Primary Stars programme uses an innovative format to support students and teachers with physical education, English, maths and PSHE; student's can learn important life-skills and important social values.

​The programmes values aim for students to 'be ambitious, be inspiring, be connected and be fair' and these are aligned with the Foundation's values and we're proud to deliver the initiative in schools around Crawley.

Become our latest signing as our Premier League Primary Stars Coordinator! If you're passionate about education and making a difference in young lives, this could be your perfect match!