Firefighters have joined a major emergency response to a collision in Littlehampton.

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Bridge Road, involving two vehicles.

“The road is currently closed,” a statement on social media read. “Please find alternative routes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire engines from Littlehampton, Bognor and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing are at the scene alongside police officers and paramedics.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire." Photo: @PCTomVanDerWee

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The A259 is closed both ways between the Bridge (Tesco) roundabout and Benjamin Gray Drive crossroads. It will be closed for at least two more hours.”

According to AA Traffic sources, the ‘serious collision’ has resulted in stationary traffic on A259 both ways at B2187 Bridge Road (Clympwick Bridge).

There is reportedly congestion to all sides, with eastbound traffic backing up towards Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Click here to follow live updates as they happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad