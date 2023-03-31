Edit Account-Sign Out
Major A259 delays as Littlehampton collision closes main road: Firefighters join large emergency response

Firefighters have joined a major emergency response to a collision in Littlehampton.

By Sam Morton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:51 BST

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Bridge Road, involving two vehicles.

“The road is currently closed,” a statement on social media read. “Please find alternative routes.”

Fire engines from Littlehampton, Bognor and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing are at the scene alongside police officers and paramedics.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire." Photo: @PCTomVanDerWee
Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: “We’re on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire.

“The A259 is closed both ways between the Bridge (Tesco) roundabout and Benjamin Gray Drive crossroads. It will be closed for at least two more hours.”

According to AA Traffic sources, the ‘serious collision’ has resulted in stationary traffic on A259 both ways at B2187 Bridge Road (Clympwick Bridge).

There is reportedly congestion to all sides, with eastbound traffic backing up towards Bognor Regis.

Click here to follow live updates as they happen.

