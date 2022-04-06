Major A27 delays and bus crash in Sussex: Traffic report April 6

In Crowborough there are reports of a collision between a car and a bus by Aldervale Cottages from Fermor Road to Stone Cross Road. Traffic is said to be coping well.

There are major delays around Arundel will emergency services on the scene following a collision between a car and a camper can at about 3.35pm today.

Part of the A27 has been closed buy police have said the carriageway will reopen soon.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police: "Collision involving car and camper van reported at about 3.35pm on A27 at Crossbush, Arundel. Fire service and ambulance service also in attendance. Temporary road closure in place. Westbound carriageway to reopen soon.

There are reports of heavy traffic on Braybon Avenue at Greenfield Crescent in Brighton following a single vehicle collision according to reports.

Reports of a stalled vehicle on A27 Polegate By Pass around A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout).