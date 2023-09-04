Major community art installation brings smiles to Hailsham residents

A major new addition to the Hailsham landscape will be formally unveiled on the 9th September 2023 when Eastwell Place Bridge is revealed with 77 individual pieces of beautiful art submitted by members from across the community.

It was the vision of Cllr Steve Murphy to have a major public artwork in Hailsham and he worked with the Hailsham Artists Network and Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture to launch the project. Following a public appeal, over 250 pieces of art were submitted by members of the community, the youngest entry being from a 3-year-old, the oldest from an 80 year old.

The pieces were displayed at Gallery North and visitors were asked to vote for their favourite piece in one of two categories, under 18 and adult. Nearly 200 votes were cast, and winners of the people’s vote were Heather Cannan-Braniff for her painting of Hailsham Pavilion and 10 year old Jobe for his model of a train entitled The Cuckoo Line.

A distinguished judging panel then looked at the remaining entries and selected those that would fill the 66 panels on the bridge.

Some of the artwork on the Artists' Bridge, Hailsham

Steve Murphy said: 2This project has taken over a year to come to fruition with numerous small steps along the way involving many organisations. The people behind Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture and Hailsham Artists’ Network have been tremendous in the work they have put in to make this plan a reality. The huge variety and standard of artwork submitted by the public is truly amazing and I hope this bridge now becomes known throughout the County as the Artists Bridge.”

Dr Tony Biggin, Chair of Hailsham Festival said: “At Hailsham Festival we believe that the arts represent a vital component of our culture, enriching our community and creating a vibrant landscape from which we all benefit. This installation encapsulates that vision perfectly.”

The Eastwell Bridge Community Arts Project will be officially opened on September 9 at 3pm.

The bridge, which runs over the Cuckoo Trail, is on the footpath leading from London Road to the Western Road Recreation ground. This single level iron bridge was completed in 1913 and was previously called the America Crossing. Nobody fully knows why.

For more information email [email protected]