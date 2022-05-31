Major delays on A27, A259 and other Sussex roads

There is a huge gridlock issue near Portfield Roundabout in Chichester with delays spreading along the A27 bypass and the A285.

Police are at the scene and some motorists have reported being stuck in a car park for four hours.

A280 Long Furlong is closed both ways between Clapham and the Findon roundabout.

Sussex Police

"Emergency services are responding to a road traffic collision on the A280 at Long Furlong today,” Sussex Police’s social media statement read.

The incident is also causing major delays in the Worthing area.

In Shoreham, emergency repairs on the A259 High Street near Old Shoreham are causing slow and queuing traffic according to traffic sources.

In Storrington there are delays on the A283 at Manley’s Hill, both ways at B2139 School Hill.