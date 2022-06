Lottbridge Drove is currently closed southbound (as of 11.45 on Wednesday, June 22) between the Highfield Link and the Tesco roundabout due to a collision, Sussex Roads Police confirmed on Twitter.

They said the road is ‘likely to remain closed for some time yet’.

The AA site called the collision a ‘serious crash’ and said a lorry was involved.

Collision in Eastbourne 22-6-22 (photo by Dan Jessup)