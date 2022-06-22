Major Eastbourne road closed due to 'serious crash' involving lorry and person on mobility scooter

Lottbridge Drove is currently closed southbound (as of 2.50pm on Wednesday, June 22) between the Highfield Link and the Tesco roundabout due to a collision, Sussex Roads Police confirmed on Twitter.

Sussex Police said officers responded to the collision around 10.10am. It involved a lorry and a person on a mobility scooter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokersperson said, “The person in the mobility scooter was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious, life threatening injuries.

Collision in Eastbourne 22-6-22

"The road remains closed and is not known when it will reopen.”

The AA site called the collision a ‘serious crash’ and said a lorry was involved.