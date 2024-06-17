Major Eastbourne road partially blocked following crash

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 17th Jun 2024, 12:20 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 12:47 BST
A major road in Eastbourne is partially blocked following a collision this morning (Monday, June 17).

Three cars have been involved in a collision on the Shinewater Roundabout, in Golden Jubilee Way.

The road is partially blocked with traffic queueing back to the Golden Jubilee Roundabout, according to AA Traffic News.

Police, ambulances and several fire engines are currently on the scene.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.43 to Shinewater Roundabout. Three cars were involved in a collision. No-one was trapped in the vehicles.

"We helped make the area safe.”

More on this as we have it.

