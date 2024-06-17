Three cars have been involved in a collision on the Shinewater Roundabout, in Golden Jubilee Way.

The road is partially blocked with traffic queueing back to the Golden Jubilee Roundabout, according to AA Traffic News.

Police, ambulances and several fire engines are currently on the scene.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 11.43 to Shinewater Roundabout. Three cars were involved in a collision. No-one was trapped in the vehicles.

"We helped make the area safe.”

More on this as we have it.

