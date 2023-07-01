NationalWorldTV
Live

Major fire breaks out in Hastings: Follow live updates as they happen including road closure information

A major fire has broken out near Hastings’ railway station.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 18:43 BST

Scroll down and click through to see a recap of what we know so far and live updates as they come in.

A major fire has broken out near Hastings’ railway station. Photo: @ThatOptareLoverA major fire has broken out near Hastings’ railway station. Photo: @ThatOptareLover
A major fire has broken out near Hastings’ railway station. Photo: @ThatOptareLover

Major fire breaks out in Hastings

19:19 BST

Video footage shows firefighters’ response to incident

19:19 BST

Firefighters ‘dangerously under resourced’, union says

19:18 BST

Initial photos from the scene

19:11 BSTUpdated 19:11 BST

Multiple road closures in place

Multiple road closures are in place in Hastings, as a result of the incident.A21 Cambridge Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to Cambridge Road.Havelock Road is closed both ways from Station Approach to A259 Carlisle Parade.Devonshire Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to South Terrace. Multiple road closures are in place in Hastings, as a result of the incident.A21 Cambridge Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to Cambridge Road.Havelock Road is closed both ways from Station Approach to A259 Carlisle Parade.Devonshire Road One Way Street is closed from Cornwallis Terrace to South Terrace.
19:00 BST

Buses diverted

18:59 BST

Breaking news story as it happened

18:49 BSTUpdated 18:50 BST

Fire is in derelict building

18:33 BST

Major fire breaks out in Hastings

Good evening.

A major fire has broken out near Hastings’ railway station.

Stay tuned for a recap of what we know so far and live updates as they come in.

