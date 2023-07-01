A derelict building is on fire in Sussex, with thick black smoke billowing.

The fire has broken out in a building adjacent to Hastings railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said ten appliances responded to the incident around 4.20pm.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Smoke was seen coming from a derelict building on Havelock Road in Hastings. We have got appliances from lots of different areas at the scene; The Ridge; Bohemia Road; Bexhill; Battle; Rye; two from Eastbourne; one from Newhaven and one from Lewes.

The fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon Offen

“We have an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) from Bohemia Road and crews are using four breathing apparatus, one main jet and one running foam.”

Bus company Stagecoach said its services are ‘currently unable to serve’ the stops on Havelock Street and Queens Road, adding: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused to your journey this evening.”

In a post on social media, the fire service added: “Please avoid the area if possible and keep windows and doors closed.”

This is a breaking news story, with updates to follow as and when they become available.

